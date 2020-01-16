Home   News   Article

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 06:00, 16 January 2020
 | Updated: 07:11, 16 January 2020

Temporary traffic lights could cause delays on two roads in Billingborough today (Thursday, January 16).

BT has put temporary traffic lights in place in Newton Road and Village Street while its employees are working in these areas.

The traffic lights will be in place until Monday (January 20).

There are also due to be traffic lights on Uffington Road, Stamford today.

