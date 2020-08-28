Traffic queueing on the A1 northbound south of Stamford after crash
Published: 12:40, 28 August 2020
| Updated: 12:42, 28 August 2020
The A1 near Stamford has been blocked by an accident involving three vehicles this morning.
The AA reported the road blocked and traffic queueing due to the accident which was first reported about 11am.
The accident happened on the A1 northbound, just south of Stamford at the Stamford/Burghley House turn-off.
