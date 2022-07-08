Drivers are likely to face delays while a road bridge over a river is repaired.

Highfield Bridge across the River Witham at Colsterworth will have one lane closed later in the year.

Traffic lights will control traffic on Stainby Road (B676) and there will be a 30mph speed limit from the Old Post Lane crossroads into the village.

Stainby Road, Colsterworth. Photo: Google

Work is due to start on Monday, September 5, and end on Friday, September 30.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Lincolnshire County Council highways, said the work was to keep the bridge in use for years to come, adding that they had tried their best to minimise disruption.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected for their patience while we go about our work,” she added.