Research has begun to measure traffic flows through a town.

The two-week survey in Stamford by Lincolnshire County Council started today (Monday, October 31).

Recording equipment, including cameras and strips across roads, has been set-up to cover more than 50 locations until Friday, November 11.

Roadside surveyors will also ask about people's travel patterns and count people in the vehicles.

The data will be used for a new 'traffic model' for Stamford and feed into an updated version of the town's transport strategy in 2023.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “With all the development around Stamford, we need to better understand traffic patterns.

"By collecting up-to-date traffic flow and journey time statistics, using a variety of data-gathering tools, we can use the information to help reduce delays and congestion in the town centre."

The new version of Stamford’s transport strategy will look at how Lincolnshire County Council can improve travel and transport over the next 15 years.

Work to develop the new transport strategy, including public engagement, starts next year.