People living on the edge of a proposed 1,300-home development say their town could be blighted by increased traffic delays and noise - despite the developer’s reassurances.

Laura Upson and Matt Smith are neighbours in Berrybut Way, Stamford, which lies between the sports pitches of Borderville and Blackstones, off Ryhall Road.

They have two main concerns about ‘Stamford North’, which Burghley House Preservation Trust and development management company GummerLeathes are applying to have built.

The first is the effect the additional homes will have on Stamford’s roads - they reject the developers’ claim an east-west road through the proposed new development will ease traffic in the town.

“Originally the road was was going to be to the north of the development but now it is proposed to be near the southern edge,” said Laura.

“As a result, it will join Ryhall Road where there is a natural dip, with a proposed two entrances to the left-hand side as you head out of town, and another one or two on the opposite side.

“This means there will be, with Borderville, four or five junctions on a stretch of Ryhall road where visibility and safety are already an issue.”

Laura and Matt also find it disappointing that the developers have not waited for the outcome of a two-week Stamford-wide traffic survey carried out by Lincolnshire County Council in early November.

“When taking on a development of this scale, you would think they would wait a few months,” added Laura.

“When there is a large event on in town the traffic is such that residents either go away or stay at home.

“The 1,300 houses at Stamford North, 650 at the proposed Quarry Farm development next door, and the developments next to Morrisons and at St Martin’s Park off Barnack Road will make it like Burghley Horse Trials weekend every day in terms of traffic.”

The neighbours are particularly concerned for those who use Sidney Farm Lane in Stamford to join the A1. Matt believes extra traffic will be created because the development has few long-term employment opportunities. It will have a primary school, a shop and a health facility - not necessarily a GP surgery.

“Access to the A1 is absolutely dreadful,” said Matt.

“If you are on that road trying to join the A1 after 8.15am you are queuing for some time.

“The east-west road is being used as an argument for the development - as a ‘miracle cure’ for Stamford’s traffic. We challenge this.”

The second major concern Laura and Matt have is the removal of a bund that separates existing homes in Stamford from the pitches at Borderville.

The earth barrier not only screens their properties from noise generated by football training that takes place from mornings until late into the evenings, but also the floodlights.

Residents fought to have the bund in place when Borderville was built, and its height was increased at the time to afford them better protection. Now the plans for Stamford North suggest the earth barrier will be removed and two rows of homes slotted in between existing properties and the pitches.

For Laura, this seems a nonsensical approach because instead of being absorbed into the grass and earth of the bund, noise from the pitches will echo off the masonry of new houses, causing issues for the people living in them, and living further afield in the development.

“The developers have made an ‘acoustic model’ and have said we will be better off,” she said. “But the modelling did not include the noise from the road. They left that out.”

Matt added: “I’m not against kids enjoying football.

“I have a young son myself and I would like him to join a team when he’s old enough.

“But the development proposes additional sports facilities, likely to be at Borderville, and so this means greater noise mitigation is needed, not less.”

They also believe building site noise will be audible throughout the town until the development’s completion in 2034.

Tim Leathes, director at GummerLeathes, said: “This is an outline application, to establish the broad parameters of development.

“We want this to be a wonderful new part of Stamford – and that is why we are committing to new health services, a new school, fantastic new cycle routes and new parks.

“Our clear aim is that the new roads that serve Stamford North should improve road safety and reduce congestion, which is why we will continue to work closely with Lincolnshire County Council.

“We have had a number of constructive meetings with residents and will continue to listen to their concerns.

“We encourage people to give their views on the planning application so all opinions can be considered.”

