Three local runners are encouraging others to get involved in trail running by hosting new 10 and 20-mile events in June.

Janine Buck, Claire Maxted and Anna Rugg are hosting the Nene Valley Trail Races on Saturday June 13 from Fotheringhay Castle Farm, where runners may park and camp for free overnight on Friday and Saturday.

Claire Maxted, former editor of Trail Running Magazine and now running coach and YouTuber, said: "We are definitely trying to encourage people who are beginner runners, anyone who can run a 12 or 14 minute mile."

Janine Buck (left), Anna Rugg(centre) and Claire Maxted (right), credit Claire Maxted

The 10-mile route will take runners through a field of llamas, past Yarwell Mill Café and through villages such as Elton and Nassington, and the 20-mile route will take runners on to a restored railway line near King's Cliffe.

Claire added: "The Nene Valley is such a beautiful area to run through. It's so lovely to be able to put on an event in such a beautiful area of countryside.

Entry for the 10-mile route is £26 and it is £36 for the 20-mile route and one pound of all entry fees will go to Transition King's Cliffe, who work to maintain the restored railway footpath and protect wildlife in the local area.

Fotheringhay Church, credit Claire Maxted

Read more Stamford