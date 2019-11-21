Home   News   Article

Brexit Party transgender candidate from Stamford speaks out at abuse including being called a Nazi which made her stand down

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 15:22, 21 November 2019
 | Updated: 15:31, 21 November 2019

A transgender Brexit Party activist says she had to stop running for parliament because she feared for her life.

Rachel Warby, who lives in Stamford, was until recently the Brexit Party candidate in the South Northamptonshire constituency.

However, the 52-year-old, says she has been branded a 'Nazi' and one day a campaign stall she was standing was "trashed by a madman".

