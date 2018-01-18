Motorists urged to take care as wind brings trees down onto roads

Have your say

Motorists are being urged to take care after reports of fallen trees, following heavy wind overnight.

Between 4.20am and 6am today (Thursday, January 18), Lincolnshire Police had received 33 reports of trees down, which were fully obstructing or partially obstructing roads. There were no reports of injuries.

A tree which fell on the Ryhall bridge this morning. Submitted.

These included incidents in west Road, Bourne; B1177 - Bourne; Morton and A15 Bourne.

A tree is also down in Burley Road, Langham.

A tree has fallen on the Grade 11 listed bridge over the River Gwash in Ryhall and crushed 19th Century railings on it.

There was also a fallen tree which completely blocked the road into Barrow. It took down overhead power lines as it fell.