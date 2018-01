Have your say

There were severe delays on the A1 southbound this morning following an accident involving two vehicles at Colsterworth near the A151.

The road was partially blocked. The accident happened at about 7.45am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash involved two cars, which were moved off the road at 8am. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene but there were no reported injuries.”