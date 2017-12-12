Woman in hospital after car hits tree in Baston

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving came off the A15 in Baston and hit a tree.

It happened in Deeping Road, near The White Horse pub, just after 9.15am on Saturday when a report of a car fire was taken by emergency services.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the car skidded on ice and left the road before colliding with the tree.

The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance after treatment by paramedics and a LIVES First Responder, while a fire crew from Market Deeping made the vehicle safe by disconnecting the battery.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported there was no “fire situation as steam from the engine was mistaken for smoke”.