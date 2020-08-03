Hays Travel is to cut up to 878 jobs out of a total workforce of 4,500 people, the firm announced.

The travel company said it has “made every possible effort” to avoid job losses “during these extraordinary and distressing times”.

The company said it had been on track for recovery when the Foreign and Commonwealth Office stopped advising against all non-essential travel in early July, but the recent decision to reintroduce restrictions for people going to Spain triggered the cancellation of thousands of holidays.