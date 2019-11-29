Travellers are believed to be using the former Cummins factory in Stamford.

Although there was no visible sign of this at the front of the 15-acre site this morning (Saturday, November 30), they are believed to be at the side of the factory.

The land, off Barnack Road, was bought for £7.5m by South Kesteven District Council and is due to be turned into housing and business development.

South Kesteven District Council has security at the site

It has stood empty this year except for being used as a car park for events such as Stamford Georgian Festival and the Burghley Horse Trials.

This morning, the front car park areas of the site were empty, although plastic barricades are only blocking part of the site entrance. Most of the rest of the 15-acre site is not visible from public land.

The council aims to work in partnership with Burghley Estates, which owns a neighbouring 20-acre field, to promote the whole site - now named St Martin's Park - to developers.

The site on Saturday morning

In May the council described the purchase of the site - which was once home to Newage - as "a huge investment in the local economy... with the provision of opportunities for people who grow up in Stamford to live and work in the area".

The council's decision to buy Cummins was discussed place last year.

South Kesteven District Council has been contacted about the possibility of travellers having moved onto their site.

Video: Council leader Kelham Cooke (then deputy) speaks about the redevelopment of the former Cummins site.

Read more Human InterestStamford