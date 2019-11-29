A group of travellers has moved on to the the former Cummins factory site in Stamford.

Although there is no visible sign of this at the front of the 15-acre site, they are occupying an area at the side of the factory.

South Kesteven District Council, which bought the site for £7.5m about a year ago, confirmed their security cameras had picked up the travellers breaking onto the site.

South Kesteven District Council has security at the site

The council has informed police because a crime - breaking in - has been committed. The travellers are expected to be moved off the site today.

Next weekend the site may be used as additional parking for the Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park if the ground is too soft for vehicles at the park.

The land, off Barnack Road, is due to be turned into housing and business development.

The site on Saturday morning

It has stood empty this year except for being used as a car park for events such as Stamford Georgian Festival and the Burghley Horse Trials.

This morning, the front car park areas of the site were empty, although plastic barricades are only blocking part of the site entrance. Most of the rest of the 15-acre site is not visible from public land.

The council aims to work in partnership with Burghley Estates, which owns a neighbouring 20-acre field, to promote the whole site - now named St Martin's Park - to developers.

In May the council described the purchase of the site - which was once home to Newage - as "a huge investment in the local economy... with the provision of opportunities for people who grow up in Stamford to live and work in the area".

The council's decision to buy Cummins was discussed place last year.

Video: Council leader Kelham Cooke (then deputy) speaks about the redevelopment of the former Cummins site.

