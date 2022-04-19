Rutland Water has reopened after a group of travellers setting up camp resulted in a temporary closure.

People were asked to avoid the Egleton entrance to the nature reserve on Thursday last week (April 14) after travellers moved onto the site.

Staff at Rutland Water worked with the police and local authorities to move the travelling community to a more suitable location.

Rutland Water

The Egleton site has reopened today (April 19).

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Rutland Water Nature Reserve said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this caused and want to thank you all for being understanding."