Travellers moved from the former Cummins site in Barnack Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:27, 03 December 2019
 Published: 10:27, 03 December 2019

Travellers have left the former Cummins site in Barnack Road, Stamford, after they broke in on Friday (November 29).

South Kesteven District Council owns the site and its security cameras caught footage of the break-in and vehicle registration plates. These were passed to police.

The travellers, who had been occupying an area to the side of the old Cummins factory, left on Sunday (December 1).

