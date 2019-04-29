A group of travellers have left Stamford.

Around ten caravans was reported last week on a piece of unused land off Uffington Road.

The site, close to the Mole country clothing Store, is owned by the administrators of FH Gilman and Co.

The site this afternoon (9349509)

No reason for their departure is currently known.

Inspector Ian Martin of Stamford police told the Mercury that the land is privately owned so it is down to the landowner to take action if they need to.

He continued: "They would first need to ask the travellers to move on, and if they do not they would need to do this through getting an eviction notice through their solicitor."

"Police will only intervene if the travellers break the law, for example by causing a danger or disruption to life, damaging the environment.

