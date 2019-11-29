Travellers are believed to have moved on to the former Cummins site in Stamford.

The 15-acre site off Barnack Road, which was bought for £7.5m by South Kesteven District Council, is due to be turned into housing and business development.

However, it has stood empty this year except for being used as a car park for events such as Stamford Georgian Festival and the Burghley Horse Trials.

Cummins offices, Barnack Road, Stamford

The council aims to work in partnership with Burghley Estates, which owns a neighbouring 20-acre field, to promote the whole site - now named St Martin's Park - to developers.

In May the council described the purchase of the site - which was once home to Newage - as "a huge investment in the local economy... with the provision of opportunities for people who grow up in Stamford to live and work in the area".

The council's decision to buy Cummins was discussed place last year.

Cummins factory and parking area, Barnack Road, Stamford

Video: Council leader Kelham Cooke (then deputy) speaks about the development of Cummins.

