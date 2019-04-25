Travellers 'set up camp in Stamford'
Travellers have reportedly set up a camp in Stamford.
A group of them were spotted this afternoon this afternoon off Uffington Road, close to the Mole Country Stores.
A passing motorist told the Mercury he had just driven by and saw them.
But he wasn't sure how many there were.
Staff at Mole Country Stores confirmed the arrival of travellers close to their premises.
But they said they were not on their own land but a nearby business.
A staffer said: "They are across the yard on somebody else's land. It has nothing to do with us."
"I'm not sure how many there are. It's not our business."
When the Mercury called by this afternoon, around ten caravans could be seen scattered around unused land nearby.
Travellers often come to South Kesteven.
In September 2016, South Kesteven District Council was forced to serve them notice to make them leave Stamford's Wharf Road Car Park.
That week a group of travellers also stayed in the Co-op car park at Market Deeping.
Further updates to follow.......
