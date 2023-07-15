A year or so ago a good friend and Stamford Rotarian, knowing me to be widely travelled and also a keen photohrapher, asked if I would show him my holiday snaps, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Well, who would turn down an invitation like that?

The brief for an illustrated talk to his Rotary club was no prepared script, just a number of images taken from around the world that have a back story that comes to mind as soon as the image appears. It was an irresistable challenge: sifting through years of photography from close to a hundred countries, Asia to The Americas, Africa to Australia, Europe to Alaska.

Five garishly decorated Sadhus at the sacred Hindu shrine in Kathmandu

I had been given plenty of notice and so for the next couple of months trawled through the thousands of images stored on the four-disk, dual redundancy array that sits on my desk. It was a labour of love that marked nearly 20 years of travels in retirement from July 2003, giving me the opportunity to relive some remarkable journeys, all with a host of stories forever imprinted on my memory. Finally I came up with 50 images showcasing travels to 20 countries.

The earliest image with a great back story was from November 2003 – one of the Lovely Lady photo-bombing a surprised Clive Woodward and a group of England supporters who had accosted him for a photograph as he took a stroll along the Manley promenade. This was the day before Clive’s England team won the rugby World Cup. The evening of the following day with the extra time score tensely balanced at Australia 17 - England 17, we were seated in Sydney’s Telstra Stadium, right behind the posts as Johnny Wilkinson slotted that famous winning drop goal for England, queue ecstasy for the next few days, well the next 20 years really, a real ‘I was there’ moment.

In 2005 the image of five garishly decorated Sadhus lounging at Pashupatinah, the sacred Hindu shrine in the centre of Kathmandu brings back many unforgettable Nepalese stories. Sadhus are holy men who have renounced the trappings of modern life to serve their local shrine or temple, but still happily ‘fundraise’, posing all day for photographs in exchange for the ‘tourist dollar’.

A receipt received after being relieved of $15 by Maoists

The Sadhus congregate on the voyeur side of the Bagmati river, whilst on the business side, on several large concrete ghats the white shroud wrapped bodies of recently deceased Hindus burn fiercely on wooden pyres. After death, Hindus believe that the physical body serves no purpose, and hence does not need to be preserved. They choose to cremate their loved ones as they believe it’s the quickest way to release the soul and help with reincarnation, usually within 24 hours of death.

When just the embers remain, the cremators that service the ghats sweep the ashes into the river below, where groups of children wade the shallow ebb and flow, searching for gold fillings and other treasures that may have survived the inferno.

Chaotic, congested Kathmandu, visited four times in those twenty years, is gateway to the Himalayas, initiating trips to the Annapurna, Langtang and Everest regions of Nepal, and the stop-over for onward travel to Bhutan, each trip having provided many more images with great back stories.

Allan Grey

The trek to Annapurna Base Camp in 2005 was memorable for the Maoist insurgency that was taking place at the time, eventually transforming Nepal from a monarchy to a federal republic in 2008. For many years the Maoists conducted a vicious guerrilla war with the rural Nepalese people, but restricted themselves to gently extorting a ‘voluntary’ 15 dollars from trekkers such as myself, usually arriving armed to the teeth at our remote overnight trekking lodges. Thoughtfully, however, they always provided signed receipts for everyone, ensuring we were only terrorised the once.

There are plentiful images and back stories from Mongolia, Bhutan, Patagonia, China, Central Asia and Liverpool, but one image that stands above all others was taken on the final morning game drive during a 2014 safari in Zambia. It was a beautiful morning and we had seen a large herd of basking water buffalo the previous evening along with an adjacent pride of lions calmly surveying supper. It turned out however that it was breakfast they were interested in and as we sat safely in our vehicle, one male lion accompanied by his six lionesses took down and eviscerated a large male buffalo.

This was nature at its most raw, the lion clamped onto the rear legs of the buffalo, taking out the hamstrings and rendering the buffalo unable to move, whilst the lionesses got to work at the other end, one with her mouth clamped firmly over the buffalo’s face, endeavouring to asphyxiate their prey, the others ripping into the flanks of the buffalo. For over two hours we watched, and more disturbingly listened to the roars and shrieks of the dying buffalo. When it was all over a couple of the lionesses strolled back across the nearby river and returned with a dozen cubs, OK kids, breakfast is served, tuck in, a back story never to be forgotten.

And there’s many more if anyone is interested, a 45-minute illustrated talk for a small donation to the Lions, the Rutland variety that is.