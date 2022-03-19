Treat the most important woman in the world to tickets for an incredible concert this Mother’s Day.

Battle Proms returns to Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday, July 9, and tickets are already selling well.

One lucky winner though could win the ultimate prize for their mum ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 27.

Crowds attending Battle Proms at Burghley Park, near Stamford

We have teamed up with the organisers of the Battle Proms Picnic Concerts so one lucky winner can delight their mum with six tickets for an afternoon and evening of entertainment all overlooking the grand Elizabethan architecture of Burghley House in Stamford.

Treat your mum and her favourite friends and family to a full programme of captivating classical music from the 60 piece New English Concert Orchestra, complemented by toe-tapping vintage vocals from The Battle Proms Belles.

The winners will also enjoy a breathtaking Spitfire display to Holst’s Jupiter, dramatic parachute and cavalry displays and groundshaking live fire from over 200 cannons.

Crowds attending Battle Proms at Burghley Park, near Stamford

The quintessentially British ‘party in the park’ culminates in magnificent musical firework displays and a flag waving, sing-a-long spectacular including all the ‘last night of the proms’ finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory!

It promises to be a spectaular night as Battle Proms marks its 25th anniversary this year.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question: What year was Battle Proms founded?

You can enter below

Loading…

The deadline for entries is Thursday, March 24, and the first correct answer drawn will win.

Don’t want to leave it to chance? Order online at www.battleproms.com for e-tickets delivered straight to your inbox.

There’s plenty of exciting gift options to choose from too, including the brand new Battle Proms sparkling high tea!