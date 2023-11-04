Groups and businesses are joining in a Christmas tree festival which promotes good causes.

Taking place in St John’s Church close to Red Lion Square in Stamford the magical event is organised by Stamford and District Lions Club.

Several groups, charities and businesses have been invited to decorate a tree which will be displayed from November 24 for two weeks.

Stamford Christmas Tree Festival 2022

During this time people can visit the church and admire the display, and if they wish, make a donation to charity.

Groups and businesses have until Wednesday (November 8) to register their interest with Stamford and District Lions Club.

People can also browse the Cards for Good Causes shop in the church which sells cards and gifts.

The sale of cards raises funds for dozens of charities and good causes, and visitors have until the week before Christmas to buy them.