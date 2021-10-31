The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. It also has one of the lowest levels of tree cover in Europe - 13 per cent versus an average of 37 per cent, writes Climate Action Group member, Kayleigh Nicolaou.

At a county level, Lincolnshire has one of the lowest levels of tree cover in England but, we’re planning to change that fact with a town wide tree planting programme, in conjunction with Lincolnshire County Council.

Trees are vitally important for so many reasons.

Stamford Climate Action Group column on trees

It’s been proven that they improve health and mental wellbeing when planted on residential streets.

They create vital habitats for wildlife – the oak tree alone supports 2,300 different species. Considering the fact that we’ve lost almost half of our biodiversity here in the UK since the industrial revolution, means we seriously need more trees.

Trees also remove pollution from the air, and they are incredibly important for both climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Kayleigh Nicolaou

Trees lock up carbon from the air in their branches, trunks and roots, helping to reduce levels of the greenhouse gas in our atmosphere. They will also be incredibly important to help us to adapt to the effects of global warming through flood prevention and reducing urban temperatures through shade and heat absorption.

Here in Stamford we’re planning to plant trees in both street and green space areas, but planting them is only step one. We’re asking local residents to adopt a tree. There’s no money involved, all we ask is that you regularly water the tree and let us know if there are any issues with it.

If you know a great spot for trees, or if you’d like to adopt one please send a message to trees@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

And if you’d like to join the next next Climate Action Group meeting it’s on Wednesday, November 10, at 6pm. The virtual meeting is open to everyone and can be joined by emailing townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for a link.