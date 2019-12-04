Five new trees have been planted in Stamford in a bid to reduce pollution at some well-used playing fields.

The hornbeams were put in at the Uffington Road Playing Field, home of Stamford Cricket Club and the Young Daniels football team.

Brandishing the spades were South Kesteven district councillors Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem - Stamford St Mary’s) and Dr Peter Moseley (Con - Aveland).