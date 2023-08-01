A band’s final performance held in tribute to former members raised money for Cancer Research.

The Wrinkle Rock band from Rutland reunited in June to raise funds in memory of former band members, Pete Toms, Peter Stewart and Peter Nelmes who have all died in recent years.

The “For Pete’s Sake” performance held in Cutts Close, Oakham was the band’s first public show since New Year’s Eve 2019.

David Walker and Don Collins of Wrinkle Rock present the cheque to Ann Hansen, Jo Keogh, and Jan Grey. Photo: Chris Lowndes

More than £1,600 was donated and the group presented a cheque on Saturday (July 29) to Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research UK, which has raised £1.5 million since it was set up in 1974.

Ann Hanson, chairperson of Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies said: “I would like to thank The Wrinkle Rock Band and their supporters for their generosity.

“It’s thanks to people like these that we have been so successful in raising such an amazing amount of funds over so many years.”