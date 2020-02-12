A current mayor of Stamford has paid tribute to former mayor Alec Burt,who has died at the age of 90.

Mr Burt was elected as a town councillor in 1991 to represent All Saints Ward in Stamford.

He served on the council for eight years, and was a member of the cemetery and allotments, and planning committees. He was elected to be mayor in 1997.

During the time that Mr Burt was on the council, it underwent significant change, ceasing to be a borough council and becoming a town council.

Current mayor of Stamford Breda-Rae Griffin spoke of her predecessor’s kindness and readiness to lend a hand, both while on the council and in the years that followed.

“He was always very supportive of subsequent mayors and willing to guide them,” she said.

“He always helped with town hall open days and any other venture where he and his wife, Renee, could give their support.

“Alec was involved in the town’s French twinning group, through which he and Renee had visitors from Vence stay with them, who reciprocated when the Stamford delegates went to Vence.

“When the Past Mayors’ Guild - formed by past mayors Derek Gladman and Cedric Cadman - held functions, he and his wife, Renee, always supported them with fun and laughter.

“As a permanent reminder of all the hard effort and encouragement that he offered and gave to others, there is a memorial garden in Stamford Cemetery to recognise past mayors and councillors.”

Mr Burt was father to Susan and Michael, and had six grandchildren.

A regular church-goer during his life, Mr Burt attended All Saints Church in Stamford. This will be the venue for his funeral service on Monday, February 17 at 11am. The wake will take place at Stamford Town Hall.

