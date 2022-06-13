Tributes have been paid to a former mayor who gave almost two decades to the town.

Brian Sumner devoted much of his life to public service standing on Stamford Town, South Kesteven District and Lincolnshire County Councils.

Representing Stamford St Mary's, Brian was appointed mayor in May 2013.

Former mayor of Stamford Brian Sumner. Credit: Stamford Town Council

A statement from Stamford Town Council read: "During his 19 years of service to the town and council he proved a dedicated councillor, working hard both to enhance Stamford and promote it as ‘the best town in England’.

"During his term as mayor, he supported five charities – Teenzone, the Stamford Parkinson’s Support Group, Stamford Street Pastors, the Evergreen Care Trust and Stamford Food Bank."

While living in Stamford, Brian Sumner worked in the town’s Post Office counter and as relief manager, before joining the Post Office audit department travelling throughout three counties.

He enjoyed singing and joined Stamford’s Gilbert and Sullivan Society performing Fairfax in The Yeoman of the Guard.

Brian met his wife Brenda while at the society and they married in May 1987.

Brian was also a sports enthusiast and loved a competitive game of bowls, becoming the chairman of Stamford Bowls Club.

Sadly, following a brief illness Brian died on May 15, shortly after his 80th birthday.

The Stamford Town Council statement added: "He remained committed to supporting local organisations and causes always seeking to deliver the best outcomes for Stamford.

"He will be sorely missed by family, friends and his numerous colleagues alike."