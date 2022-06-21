A pilot who lost his life in the Falklands was remembered at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Barnack and District branch of the Royal British Legion organised the tribute at the village war memorial, which was attended by the widow of Lt Cdr John Eyton-Jones.

John flew RAF Wittering Harriers from the late 1970s and was seconded to 801 Squadron Fleet Air Arm following the invasion of the Falklands.