A former council leader who saw Rutland regain its independence from Leicestershire has died.

Eddie Martin served on Rutland District Council for 11 years between 1986 and 1997.

He campaigned strongly for Rutland to regain its independence and stepped down from the role once that was achieved.

Former Rutland District Council leader Eddie Martin has died

Mr Martin died on October 8, aged 82, in Cumbria where he lived after retirement.

His son Jeremy said: “He was very much the face of Rutland's independence campaign, often interviewed by media and appearing on television across the country. He had a passion for Rutland and its people and wanted to see it thrive.”

Mr Martin moved to Oakham in the late 1970s to teach business studies at Oakham School. He worked there until 2000.

During his political career he served as both a Conservative and an Independent. He went on to become leader of Cumbria County Council and was part of the parish council for 36 years and the Crosscanonby Village Hall committee.

In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, inspired by BBC Gardeners World presenter Geoff Hamilton from Barnsdale Gardens. He kept chickens, ducks and sheep in a small paddock at home and also managed the Young Farmers’ Club at Oakham School.

Current leader of Rutland County Council, Gale Waller, said: “We were saddened to hear of the death of former councillor Eddie Martin.

“He represented Oakham East on Rutland District Council from 1987 to the creation of Rutland County Council as a unitary authority in 1997.

“He was the last leader of the district council and was also the first leader of the unitary authority. After leaving Rutland, Councillor Martin would go on to become a long-serving councillor in Cumbria including serving as leader of Cumbria County Council. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”

Mr Martin's funeral will take place at Crosscanonby Parish Church in Cumbria today (Thursday, October 19).

He leaves his wife Jeanette, sons Jeremy, Julian and Adrian, and grandchildren Amelie and Essie.