A grieving wife has paid tribute to her ‘gentle giant’ husband after he died in a motorcycle accident.

Julie Whitlam, was speaking after her beloved husband Dan, 47, died when his Kawasaki motorbike was involved in an accident with a car on Toll Bar, Little Casterton on Sunday morning.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Julie said: “He was a well-liked man who he was into his darts and fishing, and he loved motorbikes.

“Dan was a gentle giant and very generous. He would do anything for anybody and was a very good man.

“He absolutely adored his daughter Holly and his stepson Chris.

Julie, who married Dan in 2013, said: “I’ve got four children and he was there for them too.

“Dan was very competitive and hated losing - he always wanted to win.

“He would play darts every Monday and Thursday at the Danish Invader and go out on his bike at the weekends.”

Daniel had also played darts for Cambridgeshire.

Julie is now fundraising for his wake, and some of that money will be donated to the air ambulance, which attended on Sunday.

A Facebook giving page has raised £1,890 in just three days and the family would also like to have a motorbike convoy in his memory.

Dan, who worked at Baker Perkins in Peterborough, had lived in Stamford for the past 10 years after being born in Oxfordshire.

A keen bass guitarist, he featured in a heavy metal band called Monkey Fist.

Dan would also visit his mum, Crisena, at her home near Mansfield once a week and take her shopping, and would visit his dad, David, in Oxfordshire and take him fishing.

He also leaves behind siblings Ash, Serena and Bamber along with stepsister Tracy and stepbrother Trevor.

One of his colleagues at Baker Perkins, Ian Rodgers contacted the Mercury to pay tribute, calling Dan ‘a great guy’.

He added: “He was fully respected and adored by all his workmates . He will be a massive loss to us all.”

Police are investigating the crash involving Dan’s silver Kawasaki motorbike and a black Skoda Kodiaq car which happened just after 10am on Sunday.

DC Louise McMahon from Leicestershire police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand and has not yet spoken to police, please make contact.

“Similarly if you have any dash cam footage that might help with our investigation please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 249 of June 2.