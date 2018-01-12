Tributes flood in for Stamford councillor Terl Bryant

Tributes have been paid to long-standing district and town councillor who died at the weekend.

Terl Bryant, of Stamford, died on Sunday aged 72 after a battle with cancer. Tributes have flooded into the Mercury, calling him a diligent and hard-working councillor, a loving family man and a committed fundraiser.

Terl was a wireless engineer in the RAF for 26 years. The forces was something he felt passionate about and when he was diagnosed with MS, it was a Forces charity that he turned to - helping others immeasurably.

His desire to help was also felt acutely by the Scout Association, which he started supporting in 1979 - and continued to hold an active role in.

Terl also turned his attention to local politics, where he made a name for himself in the local community. He was an active district and town councillor on and off for more than 20 years.

According to his long-standing colleague and friend Coun Mike Exton, who paid tribute this week, Terl had been attending meetings and responding to correspondence until Christmas.

When Coun Exton was first elected many years ago he served alongside Terl, representing the Stamford St John’s Ward and had been friends with him ever since.

Coun Exton said: “Terl could be quite awkward at times but he certainly knew his business and he was very experienced. He was a very knowledgeable man, not just about council business.

“He would help you with anything, he was very stubborn so he wouldn’t just give up. We had our differences of opinion over the years but he was a really nice guy and a very close friend. I will miss him very much.”

Terl was a long-standing supporter of the Conservative Party and chairman of the Grantham and Stamford Conservation Association Philip Sagar said the party had been saddened to hear of his death.

Mr Sagar said: “Coun Bryant had been a very long-standing supporter of the Conservative Party, and had been a hard-working member of the South Kesteven and Stamford Town Council team for a long time serving as chairman of the council and a cabinet member for many years at South Kesteven and mayor of Stamford on the town council.

“On behalf of the association I extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Stamford MP Nick Boles echoed those sentiments, saying Terl “loved Stamford and served his community diligently for many years”.

His colleagues on South Kesteven District Council have also paid tribute and a minute’s silence was held before Wednesday’s budget meeting started.

Council chairman Bob Sampson said: “I am proud to have both known and served as a councillor alongside Terl.

“He showed dedication and enormous commitment, not only to the council but also to the people of Stamford and the wider community over the many years he was a member of SKDC. His attention to detail and sharp wit made him a force to be reckoned with on the council, never more important than with his finance portfolio during his time on the cabinet. He will be sadly missed.”

Former leader Bob Adams said it was a “great privilege” to have worked with Terl.

He added: “His integrity, honesty, analytical mind and attention to detail will be greatly missed.”

Terl was first co-opted onto Stamford Town Council in 1988 and served for seven years between 1988 and 2003.

In May 2000, he was elected mayor of Stamford.

Current mayor of Stamford Tony Story said: “He was a very busy councillor and he always worked hard for Stamford.”

As well as being involved in local politics, Coun Bryant was the current chairman of trustees at Browne’s Hospital and was also a trustee of the Lord Burghley’s Hospital.

Readers have also paid tribute on the Mercury’s Facebook page. Leo P Brown said it was a “great loss to Stamford”, while Clive and Kate Leeks said: “We always found him to be a very kind and caring man in all our dealings with him.”

Terl leaves wife Pauline, daughter Amanda and son-in-law Paul and grandson Thomas.

n A thanksgiving service for Terl Bryant will be held on Wednesday, January 24 at 11.30am at All Saints’ Church, Stamford. Family flowers only, donations to Mutual Support and Thorpe Hall Hospice.