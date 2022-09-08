Tributes are being paid following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at Balmoral at the age of 96.

South Kesteven District Council has sent official condolences to Buckingham Palace on behalf of the council and residents following the death of The Queen.

As a mark of respect the Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on council flag poles until the morning following Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

The Queen

Helen Crawford, South Kesteven District Council chairman, said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“My sorrow at this time is shared with councillors and officers of the council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of South Kesteven District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

“During her reign the Queen visited the district on a number of occasions, including a visit to Stamford and Burghley in the summer of 1961 and a subsequent visit in June 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

A statement from His Majesty the King

“As a district we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven.

“As a mark of respect some of my engagements may need to be postponed at this sad time.”

South Kesteven District Council has opened condolence books at two locations in each town: Grantham Mayor’s Parlour and St Wulfram’s Church; Stamford Mayor’s Parlour and All Saints' Church; Market Deeping Mayor’s Parlour and St Guthlac’s Church; Bourne Corn Exchange and Bourne Abbey Church.

The books will be available from 9am until 6pm each day until midday after Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

The council will join with the national observance of a two minute silence at 11am on the day of the State Funeral.

Flowers can be laid at St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, St Mary’s Church, Stamford, at the Well Head in South Street, Bourne and Riverside Park, Market Deeping.

Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: "On behalf of South Kesteven District Council, I express my sincerest condolences to The Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ll.

"Her decades of service are unlikely to be matched, nor the affection in which she was held not only in this country but across the Commonwealth and indeed the world.

"For someone who was not destined for the throne, she undertook the role with a faith and fortitude that has seen her through difficult times as well as jubilant moments shared with the whole country, most recently her Platinum jubilee celebrations enjoyed throughout the district and across the country. A shining example of devotion to duty as Monarch of our proud nation.

"The Queen has held a special place in many people's hearts and her visits to our district, including to watch her daughter HRH The Princess Royal compete at the Burghley Horse Trials, suggest that South Kesteven was a place with special memories.

"Her close affiliation with the military was evidenced when, as the Second World War raged, the then-Princess Elizabeth rallied to the cause and enlisted, helping boost the morale of the British people.

"She has continued to be a role model to so many and I personally thank her for her service and duty to our country."

Shailesh Vara MP for North West Cambridgeshire (7218423)

Shailesh Vara, Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to the service of her people and country.

"She was not born expecting to inherit the throne, but when duty called in 1952 she rose to the challenge.

"Over her seven decades as our Queen, she has provided a reassuring stability, not just to our country, but also to the Commonwealth and the wider world.

As the longest reigning monarch in British history, and the second in world history, the Queen has led the United Kingdom through profound periods of change. At the age of twenty one, she solemnly pledged to spend her life in service to the Crown and Commonwealth, a pledge she faithfully kept.

I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, who have lost a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. I would also like to pay tribute to the achievements of an extraordinary woman who, above all else, exemplified the principles of duty and public service.

"We have lost our Queen, but we will continue to treasure her memory and we will forever recall the achievements, sacrifice, and love which she showed for all her peoples, her country, and everyone she met around the world.

On a personal note, I was fortunate to meet Her Majesty on several occasions. I will treasure my last meeting with her at Windsor Castle in July of this year, when I was sworn into the Privy Council and received from her the Seals of Office for Northern Ireland.

I wish Her Majesty’s family well, in particular the Prince of Wales, who must now assume his mother’s responsibilities, and to whom I say, God save the King.”

Rupert Matthews, police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland

Rupert Matthews, police and crime commissioner for Rutland said: "Many have reigned before, although none for as long nor with such refinement, generosity, and stoicism as our esteemed Head of the Monarchy, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Today is a remorseful day; one where we celebrate the life of our much-loved and respected figure, yet dwell in the solemnity of her passing.

"Thrust onto the throne and into the limelight at a young age, she conducted herself with wisdom beyond her years and continued the journey with unwavering decorum, navigating enormous social change, soaring highs and devastating lows, both personally and professionally, with intelligence and sanguinity.

"Her Majesty’s kindness knew no bounds, even complimenting me on my rather suspect brown suede and corduroy jacket as I stood in the crowd outside Windsor Castle for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

"From charity work, hosting and guiding Heads of State, to a wide array of other public and voluntary engagements, Her Majesty’s sense of duty and devotion to a lifetime of service are qualities to be admired and adorned upon ourselves so we can be and do better in our lives. Quite simply, The Queen has been the strength and stay of our nation for generations, and we owe her a debt of gratitude greater than she would have ever claimed.

"Thank you, Your Majesty, for leading us through the good and indifferent times, and for knowing and showing us the way to a good and honourable life. My heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family and those closest to our Queen.

"It remains only for me to wish our new Monarch a happy and healthy reign over us. God Save the King."

Callum Faint, chief fire and rescue Officer for Rutland, said: “I speak on behalf of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service when I say we are all deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty dedicated her life to the service of this country and was hugely respected by people all over the world.

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, the Union and Service Flags on all Service buildings will be half-masted.

“Our sincere sympathy goes out to all members of the Royal family.”

Toby Dennis, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, said: "I share the sadness of people across the globe following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second. We remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

"The basis on which our monarchy is built ensures that throughout the centuries, the Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession. Across Lincolnshire, residents are invited to attend formal Proclamations of the passing of the Queen and the announcement of the King."

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "This is an extremely sad time for the entire nation. As the longest serving monarch in our history, The Queen has provided stability and leadership through changing times and many challenges.

"It is with great fondness that we look back on her many visits to Lincolnshire during her impressive reign. We were fortunate to host her several times, which enabled her to meet local people and see what our county offers.

"Lincolnshire was also a special place for her because of her regular visits to RAF Cranwell where her grandson, Prince William, trained to be an RAF pilot. And, because of her love of horses, she also attended Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.

"For me, she was such an inspirational lady and a wonderful leader, full of grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed."

Coun Alison Austin, Lincolnshire County Council chairman, said: “We recognise that many residents will want to pay their respects. They will also be able attend Proclamation ceremonies, where the death of the monarch will formally be announced, as well as who will succeed the Queen.“

Tim Strawson, High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, said: “The Queen’s passing is an event of great magnitude to us all, and I'm sure the people of Lincolnshire will want to pay their respects."

A statement issued by Rutland County Council said: "The council is deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and wishes to offer its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

"The Queen served our country faithfully and with the upmost dedication for more than seventy years and is rightly admired and respected around the world.

"We are indebted to Her Majesty for everything she has given to our country throughout her reign. The huge outpouring of public support we witnessed during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations showed just how much the British people appreciate all that she has done for us.

"Representatives from Rutland were incredibly proud to meet The Queen at Burghley during her Diamond Jubilee and we have no doubt that her memory will live long in the hearts of British people for generations to come."

Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness

Dr Sarah Furness, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, said: "It is with enormous sorrow that I have learnt of Her Majesty’s death.

"We all have a great sense of loss and of the passing of an era. For the vast majority of us, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been our monarch for our entire lives. Queen Elizabeth’s reign has been one that included enormous social and technological change. Her Majesty’s image has been as familiar to us as that of our nearest relatives and friends.

"We have held her dear. Our sense of national identity was intimately bound to Her Majesty’s continuing presence as our Head of State. The Queen’s constancy and longevity in the face of such immense transformations have given us all a sense of security and nationhood through a period of time when such a sense was as potentially problematic as it was necessary.

“We all remember Her life, lived in the public eye, with enormous respect and affection. Her Majesty provided an exemplar of public service, putting the needs of the majority and the country before Herself. The Queen’s example of service and duty has focussed the public mind on needs and achievements beyond the immediate and the political sphere. Her Majesty’s life will for ever be recorded in history. Her reign being the longest of any British monarch. We all give profound thanks for a long life well lived. We remember Her life with immense gratitude.”

Chairman of Rutland County Council Jeff Dale

Coun Jeff Dale, chairman of Rutland County Council, said: "It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Her Majesty for all that she has done in seven decades as our Sovereign, Head of State and Head of the Commonwealth. The Queen’s enduring status as Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch is a fitting testament to her immense dedication and a lifetime spent in the unwavering service of our nation.

“This enormous loss will be felt not just here in the United Kingdom but by millions of people all around the world; such is the profound legacy Her Majesty leaves behind.

"Rutland County Council offers its sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast outside all Council buildings and a two-minute silence will be observed at the start of public meetings.”

Coun Lucy Stephenson (Con), leader of Rutland County Council : “It is impossible to put into words the profound sense of loss and sadness that will be felt by countless people around the world following the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“Having served our country and the Commonwealth with distinction for more than seventy years, Her Majesty has become a symbol of great pride and affection for many millions of people – young and old. History books will record that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch – admired and respected the world over. Her kindness, compassion and unflinching devotion to duty means that she will be remembered fondly in the hearts of the British people forever.”

Mark Andrews, chief executive of Rutland County Council: “The thoughts of everyone at Rutland County Council are with the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We have lost a much-loved Monarch and Head of State who came to symbolise so much of what is considered great about our country.

“Having ascended to the throne at an incredibly early age, The Queen dedicated her life to the service of our nation and the wider Commonwealth. The Queen has been a source of immense pride and comfort for millions of people for more than half a century, as well as supporting a wealth of charities, organisations and good causes that have helped countless others. She will be hugely missed and never forgotten.”