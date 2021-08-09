Tributes are being paid to former mayor Mike Exton, who has died following a short illness.

The 80-year-old member of Stamford Town Council and South Kesteven District Council devoted much of his life to public service.

Chairman of the South Kesteven District Council, Coun Breda Griffin, said: “As well as being a devoted servant of Stamford and the public, Mike was also a dear friend and we enjoyed working together as each other’s consorts during our time as council chairman.

“Mike was passionate about Stamford, was always willing to help people and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Stamford will be all the poorer for his passing.”

Gloria Johnson, the current Mayor of Stamford, said: "Mike's heart was in Stamford. He cared deeply about the town and its people and he was a well-respected member of the community.

"He will be missed."

South Kesteven District Council is flying civic flags at half mast to mark his passing.

Mike Exton receiving his covid vaccination earlier this year

Its leader, Kelham Cooke said Coun Exton was all things a councillor should be.

"He was passionate about public service, always available and willing to help and was a true Stamfordian.

“He was the perfect ambassador and a leading voice for all of the causes he supported, and most recently was one of the first to receive his covid jabs.

Councillors Mike Exton and Breda Griffin try out the rides at the Mid-Lent Fair

"He will be missed by all politicians on all sides of the public spectrum.”

Coun Exton was born and bred in Stamford and leaves his partner, two sons and his grandchildren.

He was a passionate supporter of opening up the organ donor register, having received two kidney transplants himself in the past 35 years.

He enjoyed fishing when he was younger, was a keen player and organiser for ten pin bowling, as well as being involved with the local air cadets.

During his working life he was a retained firefighter and a wedding photographer, also getting involved in sports reporting and photography for the Stamford Mercury.

Coun Exton was a trustee of Browne’s Hospital and a backer of Stamford in Bloom.

In addition to being a South Kesteven councillor for 16 years and chairman between 2008 and 2009, he was Mayor of Stamford (2003-4), a serving Stamford town councillor and a former Lincolnshire county councillor.