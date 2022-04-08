The town has been invited to celebrate the life of former Mayor of Stamford Jon Poznanski who has died, aged 75.

Polish-born Jacek, or Jon to his English friends, became mayor of Stamford in 2007 having moved to his adopted home town in 1995.

His family have invited friends and well-wishers to a service at St Augustine’s Church, in Broad Street at 3pm, followed by a memorial service at Stamford Town Hall at 4pm on Thursday, April 21.

As Mayor of Stamford in 2007 with daughter Emily, his mayoress

After volunteering for the Citizen’s Advice Bureau in Stamford, Jon joined the town council and later formed the town’s first Independent Party.

During his time as councillor and mayor, he drove the refurbishment of the Corn Exchange theatre and introduced five monuments.

These included a Holocaust memorial in High Street, and a plaque at Stamford Boys School dedicated to the Stamford-stationed 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade for their part in the ill-fated Battle of Arnhem.

In Stamford in 1997 with his children, from left, Emily, Jacob, Gabriela and Marta

The father-of-four was also a keen supporter of young people, helping to back projects for a skatepark and the town’s first internet café.

“It was really about doing things for people, and to enable them to make change,” said daughter Emily, who served as his mayoress.

“To him it was about taking action rather than sitting around planning.

“He wasn’t interested in seeking attention, he did things because they made sense and improved people’s lives.”

With his three daughters

A Stamford Town Council spokesman said: "Many recognised and greatly admired him for his commitment and his hard work over the years.

"Stamford Town Council and its officers express their deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Jon juggled his career in local government with a demanding family role as a devoted single-parent to four young children.

“He wasn’t able to go back to work full-time because he had to look after us, but he wanted to serve the town,” Emily added.

“It wasn’t easy for him, but we didn’t see that. Our house was full of joy and fun. We were really blessed as children.

“There was so much love and pride. He did absolutely everything for us.

Jon in London where he emigrated as an 18-year-old and co-founded a printing and advertising business

“We are all a bit unsure of how life will look without our father.”

His sense of duty, combined with his gift for mathematics, persuaded Jon to return to his native Poland in 1991 to help rebuild his homeland after the collapse of Communist rule.

There he served as economic advisor to several prime ministers before moving to Stamford, choosing the town largely because of its links to the Polish parachute brigade.

Jon's parents Stanislaw (left) and Irena Poznanski, joined the Polish underground resistance against the occupying Nazis. Here they are pictured in Warsaw in 1966

“Father was an incredible thinker,” his son, Jacob said.

“He would amaze us with his different way of seeing things. He sought truth.

“But he didn’t behave like an intellectual. He was always thinking, teaching and learning, but he was also silly and funny.”

Family friends Renata and Lucjan first met Jon when they moved to Stamford.

"He was a wonderful man, always caring for others.," said Renata.

"He gave us the introduction to the local community, sharing fascinating stories about this place and people.

"He will be greatly missed and stay in our memories forever."

Born just two years after the Second World War, Jon was shaped by his activist parents Irena and Stanisław who joined the Polish resistance after the Nazi invasion in 1939 and took part in the Warsaw Uprising.

From 1940 they were deeply involved in the Polish government-in-exile in London, revealing hidden details of the Holocaust in Poland, a subject they would later document in a 1963 book, ‘Death, Struggle, Memory’.

As a young man, Jon emigrated to London in 1965 and co-founded a printing and advertising company.

He went on to study philosophy and mathematics at Cambridge University and at Hull University, before moving to the United States in the mid-1980s to complete a PhD in mathematics and teach at Duke University in North Carolina.

Long-time friend Gordon Heaton-Jones recalled his 'exceptional mind' and 'remarkable depth of knowledge'.

"When I first arrived in Stamford I met Jon very early on and I was very unwell at that time," said friend Gordon Heaton-Jones.

"However he took it upon himself to come and find me, get me out to walk somewhere for coffee and then forced me to exercise my brain."

His refelctions were mirroed by friends Mike Alabaster and Hannah Jones.

"Jon was a very learned gentleman and seemed to be able to discuss any matter deeply," said Mike.

"He was also a kind man who cared about others."

Hannah added: "The Poznanski household was a house where truly anyone was welcome.

"You were lucky if you got to witness Jonathan's mind in motion, and there was not a chance in hell you would keep up."

Jon leaves a son, Jacob, daughters Marta, Gabriela and Emily, and granddaughter Shosha.