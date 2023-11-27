The equestrian community is mourning a renowned horseman who died at his home in Rutland earlier this month.

Dietmar Ackermann died, aged 83, on November 13 at his Spring Farm home in Langham which he shared with Di Lampard, the Great Britain performance manager and chef d’equipe.

Di joined him at Spring Farm in 1989 and the couple would have a son, Henry, and get married.

Dietmar Ackermann was born in Germany but spent most of his life working in Rutland

“My career took off,” she recalled.

“He made my dreams come true in more ways than one. I couldn’t have achieved all that I have without his love.”

Born in Germany during the Second World War, Dietmar spent most of his life in England and became an official British citizen earlier this year.

He trained at a state stud as a teenager before escaping from East to West Berlin while at university in the partitioned city.

Dietmar came to England in 1960 and established his first equestrian centre in Suffolk which developed into an international training centre, welcoming pupils from around the world.

In around 1970 he moved with his family to Essex, and a few years later he began a 50-year association with Rutland when he joined Cecil Williams at North Luffenham Hall to produce international showjumpers.

One success story included Beau Supreme who was sold for a then world record price.

Dietmar then moved to Uppingham, and worked in partnership with Jack Mapleson at Harringworth, and in 1976 he found the perfect location at Langham to set up home and start his next venture.

Spring Farm was gradually expanded and helped to educate and launch many young people into prominent equestrian careers as instructors, riders, judges, and head grooms.

He produced many event and showjumping horses for owners across the world which would go on to compete in Olympic Games and international championships.

Dietmar is survived by his wife Di, daughter Katrin, sons Roderick and Henry, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.