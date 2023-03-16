Tributes have poured in for the owner of The George of Stamford, who died on Wednesday (March 15).

Lawrence Hoskins ran the hotel for 50 years, working alongside his wife, Andrea.

He died peacefully in his sleep, aged 82.

Lawrence Hoskins, owner of The George Hotel in Stamford

Leonard Smith wrote: “The great man will be much missed by all his many friends and also by the lucky customers at the magnificent George.

“I look forward to soon returning to the Oak Room where my family and I will share a claret or two in grateful thanks to Lawrence.”

Tim Hart, owner of Hambleton Hall, in Hambleton, Rutland, said: “So sad to hear that Lawrence Hoskins died earlier today. Lawrence owned The George in Stamford for 50 years and was a real pioneer in shaking up the velveteen and brown Windsor soup that characterised such hotels of the 1970s.”

Stuart Fisher, former senior coroner for Lincolnshire, said: “I first met Lawrence when I was about 10 or 11, on an annual holiday at a Trusthouse Forte hotel in Hampshire.

“He was a young ‘under-manager’ and as keen as mustard and a man of great energy, so it does not surprise me in the slightest that he created the empire that is The George.

“He made an impression on me back then and so, when we met again when I was working in a hotel during my time at university, I remembered him well.

“I retired about four years ago but on days I was working in Stamford I would visit The George - he made it such an iconic hotel.”

Ehsan Hussain, a pharmacist and a director of Stamford Pharmacy in St Mary’s Hill, near The George, saw Mr Hoskins regularly.

“I was very moved when I heard about his death,” said Mr Hussain.

“He was a long-standing patron and a lovely man, who it was always a joy to see. He was a mentor in the business world and would chat with us about work, life and all sorts of things. We will miss him”

Will Phelan, principal of Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “I was terribly sad to hear that Lawrence has passed away. For me he was The George.

“A man with a zest for life and a keen interest in anyone he met. Stamford has lost someone who has been the fabric of the town for many years and part of the tapestry of our great home. Sorely missed.”

Describing The George as “one of the best hotels I know of outside London”, Dave Patterson, said: “My partner and I were deeply saddened.

“I have been in hospitality for well over 30 years and have stayed in hotels all over Britain.

“The George, when I first found it, was a wow moment for me - a hotel run and working just how they should.

“My partner and I have now travelled 150 miles at least once a year to stay there, and dine in the fabulous restaurant.”

A statement issued by The George Hotel said: “It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Hoskins peacefully, though unexpectedly, in his sleep at home on March 15.

“It would be his foremost wish that The George of Stamford continues to flourish in safe hands in his wake, echoing his passion for the hotel and all those associated with it.

“His pride in owning such an iconic establishment was immeasurable.

“So… ‘Business as usual, and onward and upward’.”