Tributes have been paid to a ‘Stamford legend’ who has died at the age of 81.

Gerald Bradshaw was “an ordinary yet extraordinary man” who didn’t chase goals or material possessions, instead delighting in his home town and its people.

Explaining how happy and content Gerald was, his son Richard, 54, said: “Mum was reading out the lottery numbers once, and just for a moment thought they had won. Telling the story, Dad said it was the worst moment of his life - he didn’t want anything to change.”