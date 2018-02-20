Tributes to former Ryhall United goalkeeper

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a former Ryhall United goalkeeper.

Adam Jarvis is understood to have died at the weekend.

Ryhall United were reincarnated in 2015 as Stamford Lions when it moved to Borderville in Stamford.

Leon Fedasch is secretary of Stamford Lions and played alongside Adam, an avid Manchester United fan.

He said: “It’s a real shock. He was a real likeable guy and was always laughing and joking. He was capable of pulling off some world class saves and then the next minute, he would drop a simple cross.”

Leon took Adam to see his first Manchester United game against Cambridge at Old Trafford.”

Adam had played for every Ryhall side since 2009. In 2015, he took a break from footballing and had recently notified Stamford Lions he wanted to return to the sport he loved.

Did you know Adam and would you like to pay tribute? E-mail the newsdesk