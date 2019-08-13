A ‘computer whizzkid’ has been remembered for her passion for history and being the ‘rock’ behind Stamford Civic Society.

Mrs Gwynneth Gibbs will be farewelled tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.30pm with a celebration of her life at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford St Martin’s.

Friends and family gathered to mark the life of a woman who rose in the computer software industry to run the European operations of a US software company.

Gwynneth Gibbs - Pic by Don Lambert

She was also a former Stamford town councillor and active in the Stamford Partnership.

Gwynneth was born in Northampton and brought up in Wellingborough.

Her career was in computers, with her first job at GCHQ in Cheltenham and on retirement in 1994 was working in Austria.

Gwynneth married relatively late and in April had celebrated her silver wedding anniversary to husband Jeremy at their home on Kettering Road, Stamford.

They had met on the River Nile in Egypt when both were travelling independently.

Jeremy said: “We just hit it off and the rest is history.”

Stamford was very important to Gwynneth, with the couple moving here in 2005 after both had retired.

Gwynneth was chairman of Stamford Civic Society for 11 years, which Jeremy said was a ‘big part of her life.’

Gwynneth also had a passion for dogs, with he couple having many rescue dogs over the years and Gwynneth being a supporter of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne. She was also sensitive about her age, no letting people know what it was.

Jim Mason, current civic society chairman, said Gwynneth was ‘committed’ to the community.

On joining the Stamford Civic Society, she ‘hit the ground running.’ taking it into the 21st Century, raising its profile and making it respected by district council planners and others.

Jim said: “She was a rock of the civic society for a long time.”

She was also businesslike, knowledgeable and easy to talk to.

Former civic society chairman John Smith described Gwynneth as a “computer whizz-kid.”

“I respected her very much. She was a very efficient chairman. She was so good.”

Gwynneth received an award for her society efforts and was also a Stamford town councillor for several years from 2011.

Town Clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg recalled Gwynneth as “passionate about Stamford’s historic buildings and heritage.”

Patricia said: “Gwyneth was an active, popular and dedicated member of the town council. Although due to ill health she was compelled to restrict her activities, she nevertheless remained eager and willing to continue to contribute to town council matters to the very best of her ability. She will be sorely missed by former friends and colleagues alike.”

Gwynneth died on July 16. She had no children.

Donations towards Three Counties Dog Rescue can be made in her memory.

To date, £1,000 has been raised, with a JustGiving Page aiming to raise more at www.justgiving.com/remember/713134/Gwyneth-Gibbs