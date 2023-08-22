Tributes are being paid to a former chairman of a district council, described as “well-respected” and “popular”.

Rosemary Kaberry-Brown, a former South Kesteven District Councillor, sadly died on Wednesday August 2, aged 82.

She served on the council for almost 20 years, stepping down from her role earlier this year.

Former Councillor Rosemary Kaberry-Brown has passed away, aged 82.

The chairman of SKDC, Councillor Gloria Johnson, said: “Rosemary was one of our longest-serving members of the council when she stood down in May and although she had experienced recent poor health her death was a shock to us all.

“She served with the council almost 20 years, representing Peascliffe & Ridgeway ward (which covers Great Gonerby, Ancaster and Belton), and her passing is a great loss to South Kesteven.

“She will be missed for the contribution she made.”

SKDC leader Councillor Richard Cleaver confirmed that a tribute would be paid to Rosemary at the next full council meeting.

Coun Cleaver said: “Elected members were shocked and saddened to receive this news and will pay tribute to Rosemary at the next meeting of the full council.

“A message of condolence is being sent to her family.

“Rosemary was chairman here in 2012-13, having been elected as the representative for Peascliffe & Ridgeway ward, previously known as Witham Valley, in 2003, meaning she served for more than 19 years.

“She was vice-chairman of the Rural Overview and Scrutiny Committee from 2017 to 2019 and a member of the Planning and Licensing Committees.

“Her dedication to the community she served will be missed.”

Councillor Graham Jeal, leader of the South Kesteven Coalition Group, described Rosemary as “a force of nature” within the Conservative party.

Coun Jeal said: “It was with great sadness that the South Kesteven Conservative Group learned that Rosemary Kaberry-Brown recently passed away.

“Rosemary was a force of nature within the Conservative party in South Lincolnshire for many years.

“She was well respected, had strong opinions and was a popular member of our group.

“Never failing to share her opinion in group and in the council chamber - she got involved in the district council following her late husband giving decades of service to the Conservative Party and the people of South Kesteven.

“She was a popular part of a generation of councillors that got involved in the local council out of dedication for their local community, sound management of local finances and a willingness to work with others to improve local services.

“Her experience, humour and dedication to the local area will be sadly missed.”

The funeral will take place on Tuesday August 29 at 2.30pm, at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, followed by interment to be attended by family members only.