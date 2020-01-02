There’s a New Year bal featuring Trois Pas d’Ici - a great new trio of three French women playing wonderful traditional music from Poitou, as well as the Auvergne and Sweden.

With two driving fiddles and diatonic accordion, they produce some great dance music including couple and circle dances such as bourées, mazurka, Scottish, valse, etc.

And to top it all they also sing in harmony for dancing.

Trois Pas d’Ici (25595305)

As they say “hear our strings (both vocal and steel), bellows, keys and bow.” with Nina Lachia and Marie Peyrat both on violin and Lucile Marsac on diatonic accordion, as well as voices and bellows.

The event takes place at Stamford Arts Centre, in the ballroom, on Friday, January 3, from 7.30 until 11.30pm, with an interval at 9.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 for concessions are available from 01780 763202 or visit www.stamfordartscentre.com