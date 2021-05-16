Many people have hobbies they like to share with others, but three keen trail runners have gone one step further.

They are inviting up to 300 like-minded people to take part in a new event they are staging next month through the villages and country lanes of the Nene Valley.

Called the Nene Valley Races, the June 12 event comprises a 10-mile route that goes through Nassington, Yarwell and Elton, and a separate 20-mile trail that adds in Woodnewton, Apethorpe, King’s Cliffe and Sulehay Wood near Wansford.

Janine Buck, Claire Maxted and Anna Rugg

Janine Buck said the ‘seed of an idea’ came to her after running near her home in Nassington, but after mentioning it to Claire Maxted, who lives in Stamford and earlier this year published The Ultimate Trail Running Handbook, they decided it was too big a project to contemplate.

“Not even a month later, Claire came back to me and said, ‘If we were to have a third person, we could do it!’,” said Janine.

That’s when Anna Rugg became involved, and soon the three of them were mapping out their favourite trails and joining them up to form the two routes.

The route runs through Old Sulehay near Wansford

“It’s worked really well,” said Janine, whose day job is for a local authority. “I’m not great with tech, but Claire is, and set up the website and online entries.”

Meanwhile, Anna, who lives in Stamford and recently trained as a foot health practitioner, has been rallying support from running club Stamford Striders, whose members are not only volunteering as event marshals, but have also snapped up a share of the places.

Anna said:”As well as lots of local people we’ve attracted entries from Sheffield, Wolverhampton and Derbyshire, and even had some ladies from America taking an interest.

Janine Buck and Anna Rugg

“The two distances will have a generous cut-off time, so people don’t have to race to the finish if they don’t want to.”

While the main attraction will be experiencing the scenic trails, there will also be a medal for each finisher designed by Stamford illustrator Steven Hall, plus some spot prizes.

“We’ve taken good measures to be covid-safe,” said Janine, “and we are environmentally conscious with no single-use cups and chalk spray to mark the route.”

To enter the Nene Valley Races or to see a map of the routes visit the race website.