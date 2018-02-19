Triple celebration for Stamford couple

A Stamford couple had triple cause to raise a glass last week as they celebrate their golden wedding anniversary and their birthdays.

Len and Valerie Warrington, of Ryhall Road, Stamford, marked 50 years of happy marriage on Saturday (February 15).

Valerie, who was born in Stamford, had double cause to celebrate as on Wednesday (February 14) - Valentine’s Day - she also marked her 70th birthday.

Len’s birthday also fell on Sunday, when heturned 76 - so definitely a week to remember for the happy pair!

The couple enjoyed a meal for two at the Tobie Norris on Wednesday to mark Valerie’s birthday and celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family meal at Italian restaurant Il Vicolo with their twin sons Adam and Andrew, and their partners Laura and Emma.

The couple met in the Willow Cafe in Stamford, which at the time was one of the original coffee bars in town. Len was an apprentice at Blackstones and Valerie was learning her trade as a tailoress at Sketchleys.

They married at St George’s Church in Stamford and apart from a couple of years living in Australia, the couple have lived in Stamford ever since.

Len said he thought the secret to their successful marriage had been the couple’s shared loves, including of Arsenal. They are regular visitors to the Emirates stadium to see their favourite club play.

He added: “We’ve been very lucky to be able to share so much.”

The couple also enjoy having a drink or two with friends and foreign holidays and they have a trip to the south of France planned for later in the year. Len said they were especially looking forward to relaxing in the warmer weather.