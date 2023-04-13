A show celebrating the biggest vehicles on the road will be staged at its 40-year home for the final time later this month.

Truckfest at the East of England Showground, Peterborough, was founded in 1983 by Colin Ward and Bob Limming. They had no advertising budget and would sit for hours on the verge of the A1 intercepting the CB radios of passing lorries to spread the word.

This year’s event, from Sunday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 2, will be the final time it is held just off the A1 at the showground in Peterborough.

Truckfest is on the move

The venue is being sold for redevelopment and Truckfest will move to a new location in Lincolnshire, details of which have not yet been announced.

Colin said: “Looking back for the past 40 years, we have had many stars visit our shows, some of our most memorable being Ant and Dec, George Best, Noel Edmonds, soap stars, and Take That just before they made their break.

"We actually billed them as ‘Take This’!"

Music this year includes Madness, Blondie and Duran Duran tributes.