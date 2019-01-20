Trust helps Dyke chapel with £9,000 boost

Damp proofing and timber treatment has recently been carried out at Dyke Baptist Chapel and the schoolroom thanks to a £9,000 grant from the Len Pick Trust.

Dyke Baptist Chapel and its attached schoolroom, housed Dyke Village Primary School for many years until its closure. The Chapel continues to hold weekly services for the congregation while the schoolroom now provides a valuable amenity as a rehearsal and storage facility for the amateur dramatic group Bourne Footlights.

Dyke Chapel (6541697)

Chairman of the Len Pick Trust, Gerry Burrows and fellow trustee Trevor Peacock, were pleased to meet the chapel and schoolroom trustees.

Richard Knipe, chairman of the chapel trustees said: “The funding from the Len Pick Trust has not only enabled us to carry out necessary repairs but has also enabled us to face the future confidently as custodians of this heritage building.”

In our picture above are Gerry Burrows and Trevor Peacock with Richard Knipe and fellow chapel trustees, Kate Swain, Terry Birkenshaw and Anna McIvor