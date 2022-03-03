Services at Stamford Hospital, including treatment for cancer and eye conditions, are to be expanded as part of redevelopment plans announced on Wednesday.

The North West Anglia NHS Trust is aiming to increase specialist eye care, local anaesthetic surgery, medical cancer treatments, and infusion services, including chemotherapy, at the hospital.

It is part of the Trust’s new clinical strategy, aimed at bringing care closer to home and reduce congestion at Peterborough City Hospital.