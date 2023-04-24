A hospital trust has been told to make improvements to its ‘inadequate’ children’s services.

The children and young people’s (CYP) services at Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - which oversees North Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire – were downgraded from requires improvement to inadequate after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December.

The CQC carried out an unannounced inspection after receiving concerns over the safety and quality of CYP services at Kettering General Hospital.

The paediatric assessment unit, Skylark ward and neonatal unit were inspected as were the paediatric emergency department (PED) in urgent and emergency care (UEC) services.

As well as its overall rating dropping, its how safe and well-led ratings also declined from requires improvement to inadequate.

How effective and responsive services are were not reviewed and remain ‘requires improvement’, and its caring rating was also not reviewed and remains ‘good’.

The overall rating for UEC services remains as ‘requires improvement, as does the hospital’s overall rating.

The CQC served the trust with a warning notice regarding people’s safety and safeguarding issues and an action plan for immediate improvements.