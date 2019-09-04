Tudor themed flower festival comes up roses in Collyweston
All Saint’s Church in Collyweston was a celebration of colour last weekend.
The listed medieval church in Back Lane staged a Tudor Flower Festival on both Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekend of Tudor-themed events in the village.
Church warden Peter Sauntsonsaid the church saw up to 20 displays around the church and its entrance.
Gallery1
Peter said: “The church was splendidly laid out. We have a cadre of ladies in the village who turn up and do an absolutely wonderful job. We are very proud of them. The weekend was a fine success and this festival was a great adjunct to it.”
