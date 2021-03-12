Repairs to a railway tunnel under Stamford will mean a main road into the town being closed.

Network Rail will spend eight months from April 6 strengthening and repairing ‘Stamford Tunnel, which runs from the railway station under Barnack Road.

It is currently in talks with Lincolnshire County Council, as well as Burghley, which holds the horse trials in September and other 'stakeholders' to see when Barnack Road can be shut to traffic.

Stamford tunnel from the railway station

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “We’re carrying out essential repair work to strengthen Stamford Tunnel to make sure it remains fit for purpose, so train services can continue running safely and reliably for years to come.

“Work will begin on Tuesday April 6 and is expected to be completed in December. During this time, our teams will need to access the tunnel with vehicles and equipment via the station car park, where there will also be a temporary compound.

“For parts of this project to be carried out safely, a section of Barnack Road will be closed, with a signposted diversion in place.

“We are working closely with Lincolnshire County Council to agree suitable dates for the road closures.

“Network Rail has sent letters to people who live nearby, and further information will be provided once dates are confirmed.”

In the letters, residents are told most of the work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm seven days a week, while some work will have to be between 9pm and 7am because it "can only be carried out while no trains are running".

Plans for a major housing development and business park at the former Cummins site off Barnack Road are due to be decided by South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday (March 17).