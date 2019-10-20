A Turkish Cypriot restaurant in Stamford has been put up for sale.

The Mad Turk, owned and run by head chef Kaz Kazim with his wife Shelly, is on the market for £129,000 leasehold.

The advert on the Daltons Business website describes the restaurant, which opened six years ago, as a 'highly regarded' and as enjoying 'a superb location in the heart of a busy historic and picturesque market town'.

The Mad Turk in Stamford is up for sale. Photo: Google (19743284)

It also states there is a 'genuine reason for sale'.

All stock, fixtures and fittings are included.

The advert continues: "This spacious restaurant has excellent facilities offering 60 covers over two charming floors plus 36 outside in beautiful established garden/terrace."