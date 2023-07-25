Finding the right way to symbolise a life can be difficult – but two talented individuals are offering a model-making service that could help people pay tribute to a loved one.

In a workshop at home, Bill Hutchings creates bespoke, handmade papier-mâché and card models.

Having lost two grandchildren and a son during his life, 74-year-old Bill feels that some lives, particularly those of younger people, are not memorialised well by flowers alone.

A tribute made by Bill Hutchings

After his stepson Neil Smith was made redundant when the cycle workshop and warehouse he worked at closed, Bill decided to enlist his support to set up a small business at home in Uppingham.

“Sometimes an ornament for a family occasion such as a funeral can be more appropriate than flowers,” said Bill, who served in the Army and was in the building trade during his earlier working life.

“Neil was an excellent cycle mechanic and had been looking for work to do. Now he is going to help me with the online side of the business and marketing, while I will be making the models.”

A tribute made by Bill Hutchings

Neil, 47, helped to identify a gap in the market for customised tributes and

said: “There will be options for customers to have bespoke, customised tributes made, and for different occasions, which they will be able to communicate with Bill about directly.

Anyone interested in discussing a personalised tribute with Bill can call him on 07951 127591.